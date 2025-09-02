Russia, China have potential to double tourist flow — deputy PM

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. The potential is at place to at least double the tourist traffic between Russia and China, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Chernyshenko told the Izvestiya news outlet.

"I think we have the potential to double [the tourist flow] at the least, including on account of the Chinese side, because more than a half of 2.7 mln Russian tourists travel to China," the official said.

The tourist traffic between the two countries has reached approximately 70% of the pre-COVID 201-pandemic level thus far, Chernyshenko added.