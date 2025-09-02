Elga to continue developing coal deposit

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Elga, one of the top producers of the premium grade coking coal across the globe, will focus on unlocking the potential of the Elginskoe coal deposit in the midterm, the company’s press service told TASS on the verge of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The company will focus on unlocking the potential of the Elginskoe coal deposit. The key aspects are improving the production base and washing facilities, and further development of the transport and logistical cluster," the press service said.

Diversification beyond the coal sector is not currently within the scope of corporate interests, Elga said. "We are confident that sustainable development of the Elginskoe deposit and related projects will make it possible to provide for steady growth of the company in coming years," the company added.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6. The key topic will be "the Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The Roscongress Foundation is the EEF organizer. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.