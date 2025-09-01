Russian GDP expected to grow by 1.2% in 2025 — source

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The economy is slowing down quicker than the government expected and the forecast for GDP growth this year may be reduced to 1.2%, a source familiar with the budget projections preparation progress told reporters.

"The economy gears down. While we expected the growth rate of 1.5% earlier, than GDP growth is 1.2% already now," the source said.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier that the national GDP will grow by at least 1.5% this year, according to the estimate of the Ministry of Economic Development.