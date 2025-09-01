Major Russian brewing company AB InBev Efes rebrands itself

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. AB InBev Efes brewing company has announced that it is changing its name to Napitki Vmeste (Russian for "Drinks Together"), also unveiling a new logo.

"The same team, the same high standards and a strong portfolio of brands remain behind the new name. The transition to the new name will be seamless and will not affect business operations. We continue to fulfill all current obligations to the state, consumers, partners and employees," said Nikolay Tyurnikov, CEO of AB InBev Efes, as quoted in the company's statement.

The portfolio of the company includes more than 50 brands of beer, cider, as well as non-alcoholic beverages like lemonade, iced tea and energy drinks.

The change of the commercial name and logo will not affect the brand portfolio, the availability of products for consumers and partners, or business processes, the company stressed.