Russian online retailer Ozon to redomicile to Russia

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Ozon is going to start the procedure of legal entity registration in Russia shortly, one of the top national online retailers said.

"The company will initiate the procedure of legal entity registration in the Russian Federation in coming days," Ozon said.

All the issues put forward to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders were approved with the required number of votes. In particular, the new legal form of the company in Russia was approved, along with the size of its authorized capital, the charter to be in effect after redomiciliation, and provision of powers to the board for completion of certain actions related to redomiciliation, Ozon added.