EAEU-ASEAN trade turnover reaches $27.2 bln in 2024

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Trade turnover between the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) increased by 21.8% compared with 2018, reaching $27.2 bln in 2024, according to the official website of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

"Trade turnover between the EAEU states and ASEAN countries grew by 21.8% compared with 2018 and amounted to $27.2 bln in 2024, which shows the practical effectiveness of our cooperation," Chairman of the EEC Bakytzhan Sagintayev was quoted in the release.

He also emphasized that the EAEU sees potential for transitioning to a qualitatively new level of partnership with ASEAN. "In this regard, we are proposing to assign a new status to our relations within the framework of ASEAN’s existing mechanisms. This goal has received unanimous support from all five Eurasian member states and is enshrined in our key strategic documents," Sagintayev said.