Russian stock market rises at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. At the opening of the main trading session on Monday, the Russian stock market is showing growth in its leading indices, while the yuan is declining at the start of trading.

According to trading data at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose by 0.87% to 2,924.55 points, and the RTS index also increased by 0.87%, reaching 1,146.87 points. The yuan fell by 1.05 kopecks to 11.245 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index’s growth had slowed to 2,921.08 points (+0.75%), while the RTS index stood at 1,145.51 points (+0.75%). At the same time, the yuan’s decline accelerated, reaching 11.24 rubles (-1.6 kopecks).

Since June 13, 2024, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in the US dollar and the euro due to US sanctions imposed against the Exchange and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro rates against the ruble, the Bank of Russia relies on banking reports and data from over-the-counter trades.