Russia’s manufacturing PMI index up to 48.7 points in August

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 48.7 points in August 2025 from 47 points in the previous month, the S&P Global analytical agency said in a report.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown.

"Russian manufacturers signaled a further decline in the health of the sector during August. The downturn was driven by continued contractions in output and new orders, albeit at softer paces," the agency said.

The rise of the index signaled a third successive monthly deterioration in operating conditions at goods producers, according to S&P Global. Nonetheless, the downturn was the least pronounced in this sequence.

Manufacturers often noted that lower output was due to weak demand conditions and a reduction in new orders, according to the report. The pace of contraction eased but was still solid overall.