Gold price hits fresh all-time high, surpasses $3,550 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has hit a fresh all-time high as it surpassed $3,550 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 5:48 a.m. Moscow time (2:48 a.m. GMT), the gold price was up by 0.97% at $3,550.2 per troy ounce. As of 5:53 a.m. Moscow time (2:53 a.m. GMT), the price of gold was up by 0.4% at $5,430.3 per ounce.

By 6:02 a.m. Moscow time (3:02 a.m. GMT), the gold price had extended gains to 1.03% reaching $3,552.4 per troy ounce.