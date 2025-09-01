Silver price surpasses $41 per troy ounce on Comex first since 2011

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The price of silver futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has surpassed $40 per troy ounce for the first time since September 14, 2011, according to trading data.

As of 4:50 a.m. Moscow time (1:50 a.m. GMT), the silver price was $41.01 per troy ounce (+0.64%), having reached the peak of $41.48 per troy ounce (+1.79%).

By 7:50 a.m. Moscow time (4:50 a.m. GMT), the silver price had extended gains to 1.52% as it traded at $41.37 per troy ounce. Meanwhile, the price of gold futures contracts for December 2025 delivery was up by 0.83% at $3,546.2 per troy ounce.