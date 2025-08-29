Russia firmly retains leadership in oil, gas exports to China — Putin

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia holds the top position in oil and gas exports to China, and another major gas pipeline is expected to be commissioned in 2027, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in a written interview with the Xinhua news agency.

"Russia firmly retains its position as a leading exporter of oil and gas to China. Since the Power of Siberia pipeline began its operation in 2019, cumulative deliveries of natural gas have already exceeded 100 billion cubic metres. In 2027, we plan to launch another major gas route, the so-called Far Eastern Route. We are also working together effectively on LNG projects in Russia's Arctic region," Putin noted.