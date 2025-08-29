Russia exports $45 bln worth of agricultural products in 2024 — presidential aide

SESTRORETSK /Leningrad region/, August 29. /TASS/. Russia exported $45 billion worth of agricultural products in 2024, Nikolay Patrushev, presidential aide, chairman of the Russian Maritime Board and permanent member of the Russian Security Council, said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development of the Navy.

"On the one hand there are sanctions are challenges and threats. We will overcome them. But they are also opportunities. We must achieve independence in all areas," Patrushev said, speaking at the opening of a new volleyball court at the Olympic Reserve boarding school in St. Petersburg.

"Look, at one time we were limited in the supply of products. Now, when the food security doctrine was adopted, we not only provided ourselves with everything, we supply huge volumes of products abroad. Last year thanks to this work, our country earned 45 billion dollars," he added.