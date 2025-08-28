Suspended investment projects to be revived as Central Bank lowers rate — Manturov

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov expressed hope for further reductions in the Bank of Russia’s key rate and for the revival of industrial investment projects that had been suspended, he said in an interview with TASS CEO Andrey Kondrashov ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I expect that if the positive trend continues, it will gradually bring back investment projects in industry that were suspended in certain sectors due to the high rate," he said.

According to the First Deputy Prime Minister, the industrial sector is also showing optimism. "At present we can see a certain warming in business sentiment. As the interest rate decreases, investment projects will be unfrozen," he added.

Manturov noted that today the main contribution is being made by projects launched several years ago.