Mechel sees conditions for further growth of global metallurgical coal prices

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Mechel believes there are conditions for further increases in metallurgical coal prices until the end of the year, primarily due to reduced supply worldwide, CEO Igor Khafizov said, as quoted in the company’s statement.

According to him, in the first half of 2025, domestic Russian prices for most grades of coking coal declined significantly, while in the early part of the second half of the year, international markets for metallurgical coal began to show signs of stabilization and price growth. "We believe that through the end of the year, there are conditions for further increases in average metallurgical coal prices, primarily due to the contraction of global supply. In the domestic coal market, price dynamics are following the overall trends of external markets," he said.

Khafizov noted that in the Russian market for long steel products, rebar prices are declining in the second half of the year due to surplus supply and weak demand from the construction sector. On the domestic flat-rolled steel market, a similar downward trend in prices is observed, driven by reduced demand from the machinery and pipe industries, which are the primary consumers of flat-rolled steel.

Mechel consolidates producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, high-value-added products, as well as thermal and electric energy.