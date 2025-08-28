Athletes from 26 nations to compete in tournaments within Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, August 28. /TASS/. Athletes from 26 countries will take part in international sports competitions organized as part of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the press service of the Roscongress Foundation reported.

The events of the EEF Sports Games main program were preceded by international surfing competitions, which were held from August 15 to August 24 on Kunashir Island in Russia's Sakhalin Region. The sports games will also include the Vladivostok International Rowing Regatta that will bring together rowers from 10 countries, the International Curling Competition "Pacific Cup" featuring male and female teams from Russia, China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Turkey, and the Victory Cup International Mas-Wrestling Tournament involving 16 athletes from 14 countries.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will be held on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian city of Vladivostok between September 3 and September 6. During these days, forum participants will have an opportunity to visit the Far East Street exhibition, which will open to the public between September 7 and September 9.