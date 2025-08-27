Russia's GDP up 1.2% YOY in H1 2025 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. According to preliminary estimates, Russia's GDP growth in the first half of 2025 was 1.2% year-on-year, according to data of the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Earlier, the statistical service preliminary estimated the growth of Russia's GDP in the second quarter of 2025 at 1.1%.

Compared to the same period in 2023, the country's GDP in the first half of 2024 increased by 4.8%, according to the service’s data.

Earlier, in the Economic Development Ministry in its review on the current situation in the national economy, said that Russia's GDP in the first half of 2025 grew by 1.2% year-on-year. "According to preliminary estimates by Rosstat, in the second quarter of 2025, GDP growth was 1.1% after 1.4% in the first quarter. According to the Economic Development Ministry, based on the results of the first half of 2025, the economy grew by 1.2%," the review noted.