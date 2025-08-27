Russian stock indices in the green as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.89% to 2,911.48 points by the end of the main trading session on Wednesday, the dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 0.99%, to 1,140.17 points. The yuan exchange rate fell slightly to 11.23 rubles.

"The MOEX Index showed mixed dynamics at the start of trading on Wednesday, and by the end of the day, buyers increased their activity. Support could have been provided by the statement by [US President] Donald Trump's special representative Stephen Witkoff that the US is conducting a daily dialogue with Russia on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. However, at the same time, Washington has increased trade duties on Indian goods from 25% to 50% as of today due to India's purchases of Russian oil," Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments, said.

"The leaders of growth on Wednesday were shares of SpbExchange (+4.65%), Alrosa (+4.10%) and Novatek (+4.04%). Among the leaders of decline today were shares of Polyus (-2.86%), Whoosh (-1.90%) and Tatneft (-0.97%)," noted Nikita Stepanov, an analyst at FG Finam.

The forecast of BCS World of Investments for the ruble exchange rate on Thursday is 79.5-81.5 rubles per US dollar and 11.1-11.3 rubles per Chinese yuan. The forecast for the MOEX index is 2,850-2,950 points.

According to Freedom Finance Global, on August 28, the MOEX index will show fluctuations in the range of 2,850 - 2,940 points. Forecast for the dollar, euro and yuan to ruble exchange rates on August 28: 80-82 rubles, 93-95 rubles and 11-11.5 rubles, respectively.