Construction of Kursk NPP-2 went on despite hostilities — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Construction of the Kursk-2 Nuclear Power Plant proceeded despite military operations, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and nuclear industry workers.

"The employees of our plant in Kursk have not only systematically managed active capacities and maintained the pace of construction, but also provided significant assistance to our builders in strengthening the Kursk Region’s defense capabilities," the Rosatom head noted.