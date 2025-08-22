Russia does not put other countries on the hook by building them NPPs — Putin

SAROV /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, August 22. /TASS/. Russia does not catch other countries on the hook when building nuclear power plants there, but helps those countries create an entire industry, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with workers in the nuclear industry.

"There is a very important point: we do not put our partners on the hook in order to build something, and then create a market for them and constantly hold this market for ourselves. We are creating an industry, we are training personnel, we are creating opportunities for the production of equipment, localizing it on the spot," the President said.

He noted that specialists from our partner countries understand this, highly appreciate it, and therefore the management of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom manages to build such good, friendly, long-term relations.

"I am sure that this is how it will be," the head of state stressed.

Putin noted that the national nuclear industry has enough orders.

"We are number one in the world today. Rosatom is the absolute leader in global nuclear energy. No other company in the world builds so many facilities in general and so many facilities abroad. This speaks to the quality of Rosatom's projects, this speaks to their safety, this speaks to their environmental friendliness," he stressed.