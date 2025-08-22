Russia, Azerbaijan discuss expanding cooperation in fuel and energy sector — ministry

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia and Azerbaijan held talks, where they discussed, in particular, expansion of cooperation in fuel and energy sector, including electric power and the oil and gas sector, the Russian Energy Ministry reported.

The relevant topics were discussed at the 23rd meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the two countries, the ministry specified.

"During the talks, the parties discussed expanding cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, in particular in the electric power and oil and gas sectors," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Russian and Azerbaijani companies are carrying out planned work to ensure the synchronous functioning of energy system. Previously, agreements were concluded on mutual supplies of electricity to cover emergency and repair situations.

During the talks, which were attended by Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Marshavin, the parties also considered promising projects for the development of Azerbaijan's electric grid complex.

"The agreements reached today are a solid foundation for future growth. We will continue to deepen Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation, relying on our vast joint long-term experience and our common history," he said.