Moscow, Baku to expand cooperation in energy, transport — Deputy PM Overchuk

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia and Azerbaijan have outlined guidelines for joint work, with energy cooperation and the development of transport links being a priority, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the 23rd meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the two countries in Astrakhan.

"We have outlined guidelines for further joint work," he said. "The relations between Russia Azerbaijan are mutually beneficial. Among our priorities are joint work to develop transport connectivity in the region, strengthening an independent financial architecture in mutual settlements, interaction in the energy sector, expansion of industrial partnership, including in the area of shipbuilding and agriculture, and cooperation in the Caspian Sea," Overchuk said.

Russia is confidently among Azerbaijan’s top three trading partners, he noted. "Our country accounts for 10% of the total foreign trade turnover of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the official said, adding that "around 1,800 companies with the participation of Russian capital are represented on the Azerbaijani market."