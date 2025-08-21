Major Russian beauty chain to enter Chinese market in 2026

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian perfume and cosmetics retailer Zolotoye Yabloko (Gold Apple in English) is entering the Chinese market as the company is planning to open a store and start selling domestic products in Shanghai in 2026, the retailer's press service told TASS.

"Gold Apple is announcing plans to enter the Chinese market. In 2026, the company will open a store and launch online sales in Shanghai, one of the largest cities in the world with a population of over 30 million people," the press service said.

In Shanghai, the retailer will for the first time occupy not a separate store in a shopping center, but an entire building. The ground floors will house a store, and the company’s Asian hub managing the business in the region will be on the upper floors.

In addition to the offline store, there will be an e-commerce direction with delivery throughout Shanghai. In the future, it will be possible to deliver goods to other cities in the country, the company said.

Founded in 1996, Zolotoye Yabloko (Gold Apple) is one of Russia's largest omnichannel perfumery and cosmetics retailers. Besides Russia, the company is developing its business in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. The range of products covers around 5,000 brands in such categories as beauty products, accessories, home goods and others.