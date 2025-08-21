Russia’s container market down 5.4% in January-July to 3.6 mln TEU

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s container market fell by 5.4% in the first seven months of 2025 year-on-year to 3.657 mln TEU (20-foot container equivalent), the press service of the Fesco transport group reported.

Russia’s container market includes foreign trade and transit transportation through the country’s ports, foreign trade and transit transportation through land crossings on Russian Railways’ network, domestic transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network, and cabotage transportation, the press service noted.

"Russia’s container market amounted to 3.657 mln TEU in the first seven months of this year, which is 5.4% lower than last year," the report said.

Imports decreased by 8%, to 1.516 mln TEU, rail transit lost 4% to 336,000 TEU, while domestic transportation fell by 15% to 690,000 TEU. That said, total container exports rose by 6% to 1.115 mln TEU.

"Exports via land border crossings to China remain the most dynamic among all directions: at the end of the reporting period a 15% rise was recorded compared to last year. Export shipments increased by 9% via the ports of the Far East, and by 2% via Novorossiysk, while in the ports of the North-West a decrease of 11% was registered," the group said.

Import container flows through the Baltic ports and Novorossiysk showed positive dynamics as they gained 7% in each direction, according to the report. Meanwhile import volumes through the Far Eastern ports decreased by 21%.

In July, Russia’s container market decreased by 9% year-on-year to 496,000 TEU. Compared to June 2025, a moderate growth of 1.3% was recorded.