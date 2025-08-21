Rosatom says all corporation’s foreign projects progressing as agreed with customers

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, August 21. /TASS/. All foreign projects of the Russian state-run corporation Rosatom are progressing in accordance with agreements with customers, Chief Executive Officer Alexey Likhachev said.

"Regarding foreign sites, with the exception of the well-known problem with Finland, which is currently in the legal proceedings, all projects are moving in full compliance with our agreements with customers," he told reporters.

Asked about the incident with Siemens' refusal to supply turbines for the Akkuyu NPP, Rosatom chief executive stated the possibility of recovering corresponding damages. "We currently estimate the chances of recovering damages as quite high," he said.