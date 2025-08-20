Russian stock indices falling on Wednesday — market data

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Wednesday with downward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 0.84 to 2,940.78 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index dropped by 0.54% to 1,156.5 points. The yuan declined slightly over the day to 11.15 rubles.

"The Russian stock market is losing positions after released data on inflation expectations. Inflation expectations for the year ahead increased in August to 13.5% from 13% in July, which can potentially reduce the step of key rate lowering in September. Geopolitics and expectations of a new round of trilateral talks continue to be in the global focus," Denis Obukhov from the Pervaya Management Company said.

"If more details appear about geopolitical escalations and anti-Russian sanctions lifting, the ruble rate may approach the lower limit of the 79-82 rubles range for the dollar and 10.9-11.4 rubles for the yuan," Obukhov added.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will be within 2,900-3,000 points tomorrow.