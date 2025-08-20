Weekly deflation reach 0.04% in Russia-statistics

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Deflation in Russia amounted to 0.04% over the period from August 12 to 18, the Russian Federal Statistical Service (Rosstat) reported.

Deflation amounted to 0.08% from August 5 to 11. Consumer prices in Russia lost 0.19% since early August and gained 4.16% from the year start.

In annual terms, inflation in Russia was 8.47% as of August 18, 2025.

The price hike in the food sector was the most notable for sausages (0.5%), pork, half smoked and cooked smoked sausages (0.4%), and buckwheat. Fruits and vegetables prices lost 3.7% in average, specifically declining by 8.9% for potatoes, 7.4% for tomatoes, 6.7% for onions and 6.3% for beet. Cucumbers in the meantime gained 5.2%.

In the essential goods segment, the price hike was 0.4% for toothpaste. Among other nonfoods, prices edged up by 0.3% for TV sets and 0.2% for smartphones. Gasoline prices added 0.4%.