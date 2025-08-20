UK added foreign companies to anti-Russian sanction list

LONDON, August 20. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has expanded the anti-Russian sanction list by eight positions, according to the updated document on the website of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Restrictions implying the asset freeze were introduced against Kyrgyzstan-based Grinex, Tengricoin and Old Vector, the Capital Bank of Central Asia, and Luxembourg's Altair Holding.

Sanctions were also introduced against Leonid Shumakov, the director of the A7a5 project on the ruble-pegged cryptocurrency.