Russian nuclear industry sets tone in global nuclear technologies market

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Russian nuclear industry currently sets the tone in the global market of nuclear technologies, Chief Executive Officer of the Rosatom Corporation Alexey Likhachev said in the congratulatory address to workers of the national nuclear industry on the occasion of its 80th anniversary.

"The national nuclear industry now sets the tone in the global nuclear technologies market. We take the lead in export construction of nuclear plants and development of new technologies in the nuclear power sector, primarily in implementation of small-capacity projects and creation of nuclear power systems of the fourth generation," Likhachev stressed in his address posted on the Rosatom’s Telegram channel.