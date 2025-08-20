Gasoline prices set new record at SPIMEX — trading data

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Premium (95-octane) and regular (92-octane) gasoline prices set new records by the close of business during the trading session at the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX), according to trading data.

Ai-92 regular gasoline prices moved up by 0.76% to 72,510 rubles ($901.7) per metric ton. Ai-95 premium gasoline prices gained 1.13% to 82,253 rubles ($1,022.71) per metric ton.

Jet fuel prices had an uptick by 2.29% and climbed to 71,461 rubles ($888.5) per metric ton.

Summer grade diesel fuel prices gained 1.25% to 61,010 rubles ($758.6) a metric ton.

Prices of liquefied petroleum gases dropped by 0.77% to 19,717 rubles ($245.2) per metric ton. Furnace fuel prices declined by 0.65% to 23,561 rubles ($293) per metric ton.