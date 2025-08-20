Population inflation expectations up to 13.5% in August from 13% in July — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Population inflation expectations for the year ahead rose to 13.5% in August from 13% in July, according to a short survey by inFOM, conducted at the request of the Bank of Russia.

In June, this indicator did not change compared to July, but fell to 13% from 13.4% in May.

Observed inflation jumped to 16.1% in August from 15% in July.

Observed inflation among those with savings rose to 14.2% in August from 13.9% in July, and among those without savings - to 17.4% from 16%.

However, expected inflation among those with savings remained unchanged in August at 11.9%, while among those without savings, it rose to 14.6% from 14.2%. The study was conducted from August 4 to 14, 2025. At least 2,000 respondents from 100 populated areas in 54 regions of Russia participated in each survey.