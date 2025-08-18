EU in June pays minimum amount for Russian gas since August 2023 — Eurostat data

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) paid in June 2025 the minimum amount for Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) since August 2023, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations.

In particular, the EU imported Russian gas for a total of 879 mln euros in June. Purchases of pipeline gas amounted to 360 mln euros, which is one of the lowest figures since 1999. Moreover, EU countries paid 520 mln euros for LNG from Russia in June, the minimum amount for the year.

The TurkStream gas pipeline currently remains the only active route for Russian pipeline gas supplies to Europe. That said, in June, pumping through the pipeline was suspended for almost a week due to annual scheduled maintenance work.

The leaders in terms of purchases were Hungary (223 mln euros) and Greece (81 mln euros). At the same time, according to Eurostat data, Slovakia's gas payments, after a historical minimum of 141,000 euros in February, returned to the level of 43 mln euros by June.

In total, in the first half of the year, the European Union paid 2.9 bln euros for Russian pipeline gas, compared to 3.3 bln euros a year earlier. The main buyers were Hungary (1.5 bln euros), which boosted purchases by 24%, Greece (759 mln euros), Slovakia (354 mln euros), and Italy (205 mln euros).