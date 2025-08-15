EAEU to approve program for exchange trading development

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 15. /TASS/. The heads of government of the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) countries will approve the program for the development of exchange trading, which is designed to help form a common Eurasian market in this area, on Friday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

"It is necessary to continue lifting restrictions on the free movement of goods, services, and capital," he said. "This is what the exchange trading development program, which we are approving today, is aimed at," the premier added.

The implementation of the program "will allow the formation of a common market in this area," he noted. "Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to participate in trades in each of the five countries, and it will become easier to find partners and purchase products with minimal costs," Mishustin said, adding that those steps are expected to give a significant boost to mutual trade between EAEU member states.