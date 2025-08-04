Russian-Brazilian circumnavigation expedition leaves Dixon heading for Cape Chelyuskin

OMSK, August 4. /TASS/. A Russian-Brazilian circumnavigation expedition on board the Fraternidade yacht under the BRICS flag set off from the town of Dixon in the Krasnoyarsk Region heading for Cape Chelyuskin - Eurasia's northernmost mainland point. Travelers may face complicated ice conditions, an Omsk yachtsman, representing the Russian crew, Sergey Shcherbakov, posted on VKontakte.

"Today, <...> we are sailing from the port of Dixon. I've picked the latest ice conditions reports, reading in the Vilkitsky Strait (between Cape Chelyuskin and the Bolshevik Island - TASS) everything's complicated now. As for the wind, no extreme situations are expected for the next few days, which is encouraging. Most probably, we won't have contact for the next two weeks, so see you in Tiksi (town after Cape Chelyuskin in Yakutia - TASS)," he wrote.

Earlier, he said that the departure, due on August 1, was postponed for two days due to ice conditions. "It is anyway quieter and more pleasant to wait at the mooring wall, even near Dixon, than somewhere in the open sea near an ice floe or even anchored in a closed bay," the yachtsman posted back then.

The expedition kicked off on April 12 from Brazil's El Salvador. It is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory and the 180th anniversary of the Russian Geographical Society. The team plans to cover about 45,000 km within 10 months.