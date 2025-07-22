Steven Seagal steps down as CEO of Russian holding company — paper

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. American actor Steven Seagal resigned as CEO of Five Elements LLC on July 17 and was replaced by Vladislav Kazak, a member of the Vodstroy Board of Directors, Kommersant daily reported quoting the Unified State Register of Legal Entities as saying.

The company declined to comment, and the newspaper was also unable to contact Seagal or Kazak.

According to the newspaper, Five Elements was registered in 2023. Steven Seagal and his son Dominic San Rocco Seagal were listed as co-owners, with equal ownership stakes. The company’s financials were not disclosed.

Seagal starred in the films Above the Law, Under Siege, On Deadly Ground, The Patriot, Contract to Kill, Exit Wounds and others.

In 2016, he received Russian citizenship. On May 30, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Steven Seagal the Order of Friendship "for his great contribution to the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation.".