Russian Agriculture Ministry keeps 2025 forecast for main crops harvest

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture keeps the 2025 forecast for the harvest of main crops, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev told reporters after the meeting of the governmental commission for the agribusiness, fisheries and sustainable development of rural areas.

"The harvesting campaign is one of the most important stages in the year for the sector at present. The work has started in twenty-two regions. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture keeps forecast expectations for main crops, including about 135 mln tons of crops planned to be gathered," the deputy prime minister said, cited by the office.

The agricultural output increased by 1.5% year on year during the first months of this year, Patrushev said at the meeting of the commission. The government already allocated more than 560 bln rubles ($7.2 bln) for support of the agribusiness and fisheries complexes and for development of rural areas, he added.