Russia’s foreign trade surplus falls to $52.6 bln in January-May

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign trade surplus for the period from January to May 2025 declined by 19.33% year-on-year to $52.6 bln, according to data released by the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

Exports during the reporting period decreased by $10.8 bln to $162.1 bln, while imports rose by $1.8 bln to $109.5 bln. As a result, Russia’s total trade turnover for January-May 2025 contracted by 3.21% year-on-year to $271.6 bln.

Exports to European countries fell by 11.3% to $24.1 bln, while imports from Europe declined by 2.8% to $27.9 bln. Meanwhile, exports to Asian countries decreased by 5.2% to $123.3 bln, while imports from Asia grew by 2.6% to $73.4 bln. Exports to African nations dropped by 7.2% to $9.2 bln, whereas imports from Africa surged by 36.8% to $2 bln. Russian exports to North and South America declined by 4.5% to $5.5 bln, while imports from those regions rose by 7.7% to $6.2 bln.

Mineral products accounted for the largest share of Russia’s exports during the reporting period, totaling $91.1 bln, down 15.9%. The second-largest export category was metals and metal products, which increased by 11.8% to $26.1 bln. Agricultural products ranked third, with exports declining by 13.7% to $15.3 bln.

The largest import category for Russia remained machinery, equipment, and transport vehicles, which fell by 2.8% to $53 bln. This was followed by chemical industry products, which rose by 7% to $22.1 bln, and agricultural products, which increased by 13.9% to $16.9 bln.