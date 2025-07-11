Dixon berths renovation necessary for port's full capacity

KRASNOYARSK, July 11. /TASS/. The renovation of the Dixon port's berths is necessary to have port work at full capacity, the Krasnoyarsk Region's Governor Mikhail Kotyukov posted on Telegram.

On Thursday, Presidential Aide and head of the Russian Maritime Collegium Nikolay Patrushev visited the country's northernmost village - Dixon.

"The port must work year round. For its operation at full capacity we need to renovate the existing berths. I am grateful to Nikolay Patrushev, who has supported this proposal," the governor wrote.

"As for the marine rescue coordination center - we have discussed separately the base to deploy the rescue fleet and technical support there," he continued.

The Dixon Seaport is located in the Kara Sea's southeast at the entrance to the Yenisei Bay. The seaport has a marine terminal near the Krestyanka River. The seaport is freezing.

In 2024, the port's cargo transshipment amounted to more than 172,000 tons: coal - 32,800, general cargo - 132,800, petroleum products - 6,600. By 2030, the cargo traffic is due to grow to 63 million tons.