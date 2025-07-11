Novatek increases gas output by 1.9%, total hydrocarbons output by 1.8% in H1 2025

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Novatek increased its total hydrocarbons production by 1.8% in the first half of 2025 to 336.7 mln barrels of oil equivalent, with natural gas production rising by 1.9% to 42.53 bln cubic meters, the company reported.

Production of liquid hydrocarbons in the first half grew by 1.4%, reaching 6.92 mln metric tons. In the Q2, total hydrocarbons output amounted to 167.6 mln barrels of oil equivalent, a 2.6% increase. Natural gas production rose by 2.8% to 21.18 bln cubic meters, while condensate and oil output grew by 1.2% to 3.44 mln metric tons.

"The total volume of natural gas sales, including LNG, amounted to 18 bln cubic meters in the Q2 and 39.5 bln cubic meters in the first half of 2025, representing increases of 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2024," the company stated.

Sales of liquid hydrocarbons rose by 18.7% in the Q2, reaching 4.7 mln metric tons, and by 11.8% in the first half of the year, totaling 9.2 mln metric tons.