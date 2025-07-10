Bitcoin price up record high, above $112,000

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin has risen above $112,000 to a new all-time record, according to Binance platform data.

The Bitcoin price gained 2.7% and reached as high as $112,106. It accelerated later to $112,480, up 2.98%.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.