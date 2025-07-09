Russia receives again the right to export poultry meat to the Philippines

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia has again received the right to export poultry meat and by-products to the Philippines, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) announced.

"In July of this year, the ban on supplies of Russian poultry products introduced in 2021 was lifted and an updated version of the veterinary certificate for the export of poultry meat and by-products from Russia to the Philippines was agreed upon," the regulator said.

Currently, the national registry of the Philippines includes nine Russian enterprises producing these goods, the agency reports.

It is specified that the export of poultry products to the Philippines is possible subject to a number of conditions: compliance with veterinary and sanitary requirements and conditions for the supply of these types of products, inspection of enterprises for the production and storage of these goods by Rosselkhoznadzor, as well as certification of manufacturing enterprises by a foreign competent authority and inclusion in the relevant register. The Russian watchdog also reported that an updated version of the veterinary certificate for the export of beef and beef by-products from Russia to the Philippines has been agreed upon with the Philippine side.

Currently, two Russian beef producers are certified for supplies to the market of that country.