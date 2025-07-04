Russian stock market indices in the red on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with declining indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.77% to 2,801.65 points. The RTS Index dropped by 0.83% to 1,119.52 points. The yuan rate moved downward by 1.7 kopecks to 10.953 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was largely traded today with a moderate minus, trying to hold above 2,800 points. The coming weekend and the oil price drop could affect market dynamics," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said. "Furthermore, the ruble appreciated against the dollar on the interbank market," he added.

BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,775-2,875 points on Monday. Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,800 - 2,900 points.