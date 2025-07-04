Turkmenistan proposes to create mechanism to coordinate energy policies of ECO countries

ASHGABAT, July 4. /TASS/. Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov proposed to create a mechanism for coordinating the energy policies of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) countries, the press service of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

Speaking at the ECO summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, Meredov noted that this mechanism could ensure reliable supplies of energy resources and strengthen the region's energy security. In order to develop the ECO's transport and transit potential, the minister put forward an initiative to carry out work on further integration of transport and logistics systems.

Meredov also reaffirmed his commitment to the principles of multilateral cooperation within the ECO. Among the priority areas of cooperation, he highlighted the creation of effective logistics routes, diversification of energy supply routes, development of green energy, elimination of barriers to trade development, attraction of investments, development of cooperation in the field of modern technologies and innovations.

The 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held in the city of Khankendi in Karabakh on Friday. Delegations from 13 countries took part in the event. Six countries - Azerbaijan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan - are represented at the presidential level, Kazakhstan and Pakistan are represented by Prime Ministers, Turkmenistan - by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister. The Economic Cooperation Organization is a regional interstate economic structure, which includes Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. The organization was established in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan and Turkey, the headquarters of its permanent secretariat is located in Tehran.