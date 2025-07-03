Central Bank chief says no applications for return of foreign banks received

ST. PETERSBURG, July 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank has not received any applications for return of foreign banks to the country, the regulator’s Governor Elvira Nabiullina said.

"So far, at least, we in the Central Bank have not seen such applications. However, as far as the activities of foreign banks are concerned, large banks with foreign capital have indeed significantly reduced their activities, though in general they have remained here. Therefore, the question is probably more about their activity," she told a briefing at the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia.

VTB Chief Executive Officer Andrey Kostin said earlier that he saw no signs of return of foreign financial organizations to Russia.

TASS is the information partner of the congress.