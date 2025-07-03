Sales of new cars in Russia down 29% in June year-on-year to 92,600 units

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia fell by 29% in June 2025 year-on-year to 92,600 units, the Automobile Manufacturers’ Committee of the Association of European Businesses (AEB) reported, citing information provided by PPC JSC (Passport Industrial Consulting, a joint venture of Autostat and Electronic Passport operator).

"According to the PPC, new car sales in June amounted to 92 627 units, which is 29% less than in June 2024," the report said.

Sales for the first half of 2025 decreased by 27% in annual terms and amounted to 546,430 vehicles.

The AEB Automobile Manufacturers’ Committee has downgraded its outlook on Russia’s market of passenger cars and LCVs for 2025 to 1.25 mln units, which is 24% lower than in 2024. At the beginning of the year the AEB expected sales at 1.4 mln units.

"Looking ahead, we can expect a market recovery - provided there is government support," Chairman of the Automobile Manufacturers Committee Alexey Kalitsev was quoted as saying.