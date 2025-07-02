Revenue of China’s software industry grows by 11.2%

BEIJING, July 2. /TASS/. The revenue of Chinese software companies for the first five months of 2025 reached 5.58 trillion yuan ($778 bln), marking an 11.2% increase year-on-year, according to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

During the same period, the industry’s total profit amounted to 672.1 bln yuan ($94 bln), reflecting a 12.8% rise compared to the previous year.

Revenue from information technology services reached 3.8 trillion yuan ($532 bln), up 12% year-on-year. This segment accounts for two-thirds of the industry’s total revenue. The sector earned 585.5 bln yuan ($82 bln) from cloud computing and big data systems.

The software industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in China. In 2024, companies in this field generated 13.73 trillion yuan ($1.92 trln). Between 2010 and 2024, industry revenue grew more than tenfold.