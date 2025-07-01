Diamond prices start declining in June — report

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The price index for 1-carat cut diamonds edged down by 0.3% month on month in June and turned out to be 14% lower in annual terms and 0.4% smaller year to date, the Rapaport industry agency said.

The price index for 0.3-carat cut diamonds lost 1.7% in June, fell by 2.9% annually, but gained 11.8% year-to-date. The price index for 0.5-carat diamonds plunged by 2.3% in June and by 0.5% from the year start. The price index for 3-carat cut diamonds lost 0.8% in June and 1.2% year-to-date.

Expectations of the decision on possible US tariffs influenced the diamond prices, the agency said.