Average gas price in Europe up 40% in 1H year-on-year

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The average price of gas in Europe rose by 40% in the first half of 2025 year-on-year to about $464 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to futures data from the London ICE exchange and TASS calculations. The cost growth was driven by increased withdrawal during the heating season, the necessity to start filling storage facilities early for next winter, and geopolitical risks.

The gas price at European hubs moved to growth last fall, reaching $509 per 1,000 cubic meters in Q1 2025, and $420 in Q2. Overall prices gained 40% in January-June compared with the same period last year, and 5% compared to 2H 2024 to $464.

In June, the average gas price grew by 6.7% compared to May to about $439, turning out 14.5% higher than in June 2024. The growth largely resulted from the military conflict between Iran and Israel, as well as the attack by the US Armed Forces on three Iranian nuclear sites. On May 30, gas futures were trading at about $396 per 1,000 cubic meters, whereas on June 30, trading closed at $401, which is 1.3% higher than at the end of last month.

The average gas price in Europe equaled about $416 per 1,000 cubic meters (down 0.3% year-on-year) in September 2024, $456 in October (down 11%), $491 in November (down 4%), $489 in December (up 20%), $517 in January 2025 (up 53%), $542 in February (up 88%), $467 in March (up 55%), $409 in April (up 28%), $412 in May (up 15%), $439 in June (up 15%).

The price of gas is higher than it was last year due to increased demand for fuel in Europe. This summer the countries in the region will need more gas to fill storage facilities, and amid limited commissioning of new capacities on the market, they will have to compete for LNG with Asia whose demand for fuel is growing. The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) expects Europe to face significant difficulties in filling its underground gas storage (UGS) facilities by 90% by winter, and it predicts that summer exchange prices for gas will be higher than they were in winter, which undermines the economic feasibility of pumping gas into UGS facilities. Amid this background, Europe's LNG imports have set a new record for the fourth consecutive month.

The negotiation process between Russia and the US to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, ongoing tariff wars globally, and the military conflict between Iran and Israel in June also put pressure on prices in the first half of 2025.