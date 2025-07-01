Average rate of 6-month deposits with top banks drops below 18%

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The average interest rate of six-month deposits with the top banks declined to 17.96% by early July, the press service of the Finuslugi marketplace said.

"The average rate of the deposit for the term of six months with the top twenty Russian banks by the amount of deposits dropped to 17.96% by the start of July 2025. The average return on such deposits fell below 18% last time in September 2024," the press service said.

The average rate also declined by 1.01 percentage points for three-month deposits and by 1.51 percentage points for the twelve-month deposits, the press service added.