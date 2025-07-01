Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream up 7.3% in 1H

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Exports of Russian gas to Europe via the TurkStream gas pipeline increased by 7.3% in the first half of 2025 year-on-year to 8.3 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to TASS’ calculations based on figures provided by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

Deliveries to European countries via TurkStream added 7.3% in the reporting period to 8.32 bcm. In June, exports of Russian gas to Europe in this direction fell by 21% month-on-month, and by 4% year-on-year to 1.13 bcm. This comes amid annual scheduled maintenance works on the gas pipeline.

The average capacity utilization of TurkStream in the European direction in June (37.6 mln cubic meters per day) was 4% lower than in June 2024, and 18% lower than in May.

The gas pipeline running from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea with a capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters of gas is designed to supply gas to Turkey and the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe. As of today, it remains the only active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe. The starting point of the Turkish Stream is the Russkaya compressor station built near Anapa.

TASS said earlier citing ENTSOG that supplies to Europe via TurkStream rose by 23% in 2024 to 16.7 bcm, of which record 8.6 bcm were delivered to Hungary. Total Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe rose by 14% in 2024 compared with 2023, amounting to 32.1 bcm.

Moreover, Russia boosted pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 2.6% in 2024 to slightly more than 21 bcm. Russia delivers gas to Turkey via two pipelines running across the Black Sea: Blue Stream and TurkStream.