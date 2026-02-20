US dollar may reach 88-89 rubles by end of 2026 — expert

KRASNOYARSK, February 20. /TASS/. The US dollar exchange rate is projected to reach 88-89 rubles by the end of this year, Chief Economist at VEB.RF Andrey Klepach told TASS on the sidelines of the Siberian Express - 2026 conference.

The official dollar exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Russia for February 19 stands at 76.1 rubles.

"If no major shocks occur in hydrocarbon exports, the rate will be 88-89 [rubles per US dollar]," Klepach said.

At the same time, he noted that Russian businesses would benefit from a weaker ruble in the range of 94-95 rubles per dollar.